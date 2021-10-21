Complaint to Brinda Karat on Missing Baby. CPI(M) Kerala Link in Dubious Case?

Kerala based couple, Anupama S Chandran and B Ajith Kumar, whose son was allegedly given for adoption without their consent, are now alleging that CPI(M) national leader and politburo member Brinda Karat was informed of the 'abduction'.

Karat was informed because Anupama's father PS Jayachandran, a local committee member of CPI(M) Peroorkada, "forcefully abducted" and gave the one-year-old child for adoption, because he was opposed to their relationship. The Quint has a copy of the letter which Anupama wrote to Karat.

Speaking to The Quint the couple further alleged that Jayachandran objected to the relationship because Kumar is a Dalit Christian. Anupama belongs to Ezhava (OBC) caste.