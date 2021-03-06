Focus Not on Rote-Learning: Delhi CM Announces New Education Board

The Aam Aadmi Party had announced setting up of a separate education board for the capital in its annual budget in March 2020.

The Delhi Education Minister had informed that they are studying the policy in detail and have already been working on some of the reforms proposed in it.

“There are a few anomalies but there are a few good things, too. I have told the two committees that our board will be in sync with the NEP because as a nation we are together but the focus will not be on evaluating students once a year and encouraging rote learning in process.”