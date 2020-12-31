BJP MLA Backs Kerala Assembly’s Resolution Against Farm Laws

Meanwhile, MoS MEA V Muraleedharan said “Kerala Assembly is doing a futile exercise because the law has been passed by Parliament. It is like going against the general view of the whole country.”

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, who had earlier refused the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s request, had questioned the urgency to hold the special session as the Legislative Assembly was scheduled to meet from 8 January.

In a letter to Vijayan, the Governor had stated that the government wanted the session to “discuss a problem for which you have no jurisdiction to offer any solution”. This led to a tug of war with the CM, calling the Governor’s response ‘unconstitutional'.

He later gave his nod on 28 December after the government rectified the procedural lapses in convening the session.