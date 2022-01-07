Kerala Adds 18,000 More Deaths to Its COVID-19 Death Tally: What This Shows

These backlogs have significantly pushed up Kerala’s case fatality rate from 0.56% on 21 October 2021 to 0.93% on January 6. Although Kerala has the second-highest fatalities in terms of absolute numbers, its case fatality rate remains below the national average of 1.3%.

“With these additional deaths, the state can no longer claim it has the lowest mortality rate in India. That argument has gone because larger states like Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and even Rajasthan have lower or the same mortality rate as Kerala,” says Rijo John, a health economist and adjunct professor at Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, Kochi. The reconciliation of deaths also means that Kerala’s COVID-19 fatalities may now be a more accurate representation, he says.