Meet Kerala’s Fishers Who Lost Homes to Sea Erosion, Now Living in Warehouse

Kerala coast is facing severe sea erosion and Thiruvananthapuram is one of the major districts affected by it. Many have lost their houses and lives in the repeated climate calamities.

In August 2020, 16 fisher families from Thiruvananthapuram’s Kocuthoppu village lost their houses due to flooding off the north coast of Vizhinjam.

I went to meet the families of fishers who have now turned refugees in their own land.