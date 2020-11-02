Kerala Actor Abduction Case: HC Defers Trial Till 6 November

The survivor had moved the court, seeking transfer of the trial proceedings out of the Additional Sessions Court. The Quint The Kerala High court ordered that the ongoing trial in connection with the abduction and sexual assault case of the Kerala actor will stand deferred till 6 November. | (Photo: The News Minute) India The survivor had moved the court, seeking transfer of the trial proceedings out of the Additional Sessions Court.

The Kerala High court ordered that the ongoing trial in connection with the abduction and sexual assault case of a Kerala actor will stand deferred till 6 November.

The survivor had moved the court, seeking transfer of the trial proceedings out of the Additional Sessions (CBI special No III) Court in Ernakulam. The actor and his associates are being tried for plotting a conspiracy to have a female actor in the Malayalam film industry abducted and sexually assaulted. The high court has posted the matter for further consideration on 6 November. Actor Dileep is alleged to have masterminded the crime that took place in February 2017.

The survivor had alleged that the Additional Sessions Court is 'biased' and has a 'hostile attitude'.



She alleged in the petition that the court sat as a ‘mute spectator’ when she was ‘harassed’ by Dileep’s advocate during the defense counsel’s examination.

Senior advocate Sreekumar argued that she had to undergo an ordeal of continuous cross examination by lawyers of the accused, highly objectionable questions were asked and the court allowed this as well, reported Live Law. In another allegation, the plea states that the court handed over controversial visuals of the assault from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory to Dileep's counsel without informing the prosecution counsel.



The advocate emphasised that this will not affect the deadline set by Supreme Court to complete the trial.