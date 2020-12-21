Kejriwal Urges Govt to Ban Flights From UK Amid New Virus Strain

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the central government to ban all incoming flights from the United Kingdom as a new, highly transmissible strain of the COVID-19 virus is found in Britain.

He wrote, “New mutation of coronavirus has emerged in UK, which is a super-spreader. I urge central govt to ban all flights from UK immediately.”

Several countries including Italy, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland, Germany and more have already suspended travel from the United Kingdom.

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot also reiterated Kejriwal’s appeal, writing “ GoI must take prompt action, prepare a contingency plan to contain the same & also immediately ban all flights from the UK & other European countries” on Twitter.