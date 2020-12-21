Amid Holidays, Countries Ban Flights From UK Over New COVID Strain

Germany, France, Italy and other countries banned flights from the United Kingdom amid a new, “out of control” strain of the coronavirus as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced stringent lockdown measures over Christmas in London and other parts of southeast England.
Even as countries around the UK imposed travel bans, Italy saw its first patient infected with the new strain of coronavirus, the Italian health ministry informed on Sunday, Reuters reported.
In his press conference, Johnson said, “The spread is being driven by the new variant of the virus... It appears to spread more easily and may be up to 70 percent more transmissible than the earlier strain."
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock expressed the need to get the virus “under control” to Sky News.
The Netherlands was the first nation to ban travel from the UK, saying that it would halt all passenger flights till 1 January, starting Sunday.
Austria, Belgium, Ireland, Germany and France announced precautionary travel bans on Sunday, with Italy halting its travel till 6 January.
The ban in France is imposed on all links of travel for 48 hours starting Monday, including freight lorries. The office of the French prime minister Emmanuel Macron said in a statement that the ban is on all travel, "including those related to the transport of goods, by road, air, sea or rail from the United Kingdom.”
Israel, Turkey and Kuwait and have also temporarily suspended flights departing from or arriving in the United Kingdom, with Saudi Arabia imposing a week-long travel ban to the UK.
Greece, on the other hand, has imposed a seven-day quarantine period for all travellers coming in from the United Kingdom.
The US authorities have not yet stopped travel from the UK, claiming that they are looking "very carefully" into the virus variant spreading in Britain, NDTV reported.
England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, said in a statement to CNN, “There is no current evidence to suggest the new variant causes a higher mortality rate or that it affects vaccines and treatments although urgent work is underway to confirm this.”
However, several experts are noting that this variant could just be highly mutated in a way that somehow makes it spread more easily without causing more serious illness, amplified by a super-spreader event, CNN reported.
(With inputs from CNN, BBC, NDTV and Reuters)
Published: 21 Dec 2020,12:32 PM IST