Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kashmiri Pandit Shot Dead in Shopian District, Search Underway: J&K Police

Kashmiri Pandit Shot Dead in Shopian District, Search Underway: J&K Police

This incident follows a spate of similar fatal attacks in recent months on Kashmiri Pandits in the valley.
The Quint
India
Published:
File photo of Jammu and Kashmir Police. Image used for representational purposes. 
|
(Photo: PTI)
)File photo of Jammu and Kashmir Police. Image used for representational purposes.&nbsp;

Puran Krishan Bhat, a Kashmiri pandit was shot dead was shot dead by suspected militants on Saturday, 15 October.

The firing took place at Shopian district’s Chowdhary Gund village.

Taking to Twitter, Jammu and Kashmir police said that Bhat was on his way to an orchard when he was shot. 

He was then immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries. The area has since been cordoned off and a search is underway, the police has said.
Also ReadJ&K’s ‘Manufactured’ Democracy: Adding 'New' Voters, Redrawing Constituencies

This incident follows a spate of similar fatal attacks in recent months on Kashmiri Pandits in the valley.

On 16 August, a man called Sunil Kumar was shot dead in Shopian. In May this year, protests erupted in the valley in the aftermath of the killing of a man called Rahul Bhat.

Also ReadBJP Leader Found Dead in Jammu & Kashmir's Kathua, SIT Formed To Probe Incident

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT