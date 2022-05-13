J&K Admin to Constitute SIT to Probe Rahul Bhat's Murder

Massive protests by Kashmiri Pandits erupted in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night.
Photo: Muneeb ul islam
Jammu and Kashmir administration said on Friday, 13 May, that it will constitute a Special Investigative Team (SIT) to investigate the murder of Rahul Bhat, who was shot dead by terrorists in Chadoora village on Thursday.
Bhatm an employee at the Tehsildar's Office in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, succumbed to his wounds after he was injured during a shooting.
"The SHO of the concerned police station has also been attached," the office of the Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha said in a tweet.
Earlier in the day, Sinha tweeted and said that he had met the relatives of Rahul Bhat and assured justice to the family.
"In this hour of grief, the government stands firmly with Rahul's family. Terrorists and their supporters will have to pay a very heavy price for their heinous act."
Meanwhile, a police constable was shot dead by suspected militants at his residence in Pulwama early on Friday, the police said. SPO Reyaz Ahmad Thoker was attacked in his home in Gudroo village and was shifted to the Army's 92 base hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Massive protests by Kashmiri Pandits erupted in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night. The protesters, including government officers and their families, demanded that the Lieutenant Governor's administration ensure that their community was safe in the Valley.
The Kashmir Valley is in the midst of another surge of militant attacks on civilians, non-locals, and security forces.
On 8 May, another police constable Ghulam Hassan Dar was shot dead by suspected militants in Srinagar.
In the first two days of the holy month of Ramadan, suspected militants shot at and injured four non-local workers in South Kashmir.
As per the state police, around 41 militants were killed in the first three months of 2022, while as many as 13 militants were killed in eight encounters in March alone, and 21 militants were killed in 12 gunfights in January.
