J&K Admin to Constitute SIT to Probe Rahul Bhat's Murder

Jammu and Kashmir administration said on Friday, 13 May, that it will constitute a Special Investigative Team (SIT) to investigate the murder of Rahul Bhat, who was shot dead by terrorists in Chadoora village on Thursday.

Bhatm an employee at the Tehsildar's Office in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, succumbed to his wounds after he was injured during a shooting.

"The SHO of the concerned police station has also been attached," the office of the Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha said in a tweet.