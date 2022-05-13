Amid Protests, Budgam DC Denies Reports of Resignation of 350 Kashmiri Pandits

The Budgam Deputy Commissioner on Friday, 13 May, denied reports of the mass resignation of 350 Kashmiri Pandit employees amid protests against the killing of Rahul Bhat, a member of their community.

The news of the alleged resignations had gone viral on social media.

The deputy commissioner, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza, also said that the administration had not received any resignations from migrant workers in the state.