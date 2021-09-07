'Geelani's Sons Refused To Attend Funeral Due to Pak Loyalty': Kashmir Police

The Kashmir police, on Monday, 6 September, tweeted multiple videos of the funeral of late Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, which show the last rites of the deceased being performed with a group of persons in attendance.

The Kashmir police tweeted the videos and issued a statement on the funeral following allegations that the police had not allowed Geelani's family to bury him but had instead taken the body into their custody and had performed the burial. The allegations had been levelled against the police by the Hurriyat and Geelani's family.