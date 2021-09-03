Restrictions Remain in Place in Kashmir as Geelani Given Quiet Burial by Police

Restrictions continued to be in place in Kashmir on Friday, 3 September, a day after the death of Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who breathed his last on Wednesday night. Officials said the situation would be reviewed after the day's congregational prayers after which a decision would be taken, reported PTI.

Geelani, who died at the age of 92, was given a quiet burial at a graveyard near his residence in Srinagar’s Hyderpora in the early hours of Thursday, 2 September, amid a strict security clampdown across Kashmir.

A large number of police and paramilitary force personnel manned the street, which led to Geelani’s house. They had already erected steel barricades there after his death on Wednesday night.