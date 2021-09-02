Face of Separatist Politics, Pro-Pakistan Hawk Syed Ali Shah Geelani No More

Veteran Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, passed away at his residence in Srinagar late on the evening of Wednesday, 1 September.

Geelani was a lifelong chairperson of the ‘All Party Hurriyat Conference’ (APHC) and a member of Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI). The 92-year-old had supported an armed struggle against India, and had been the motivation for thousands of Kashmiri militants to join the resistance in the 1990s.