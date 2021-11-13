Kasganj Custodial Death: Murder Case Registered Against Unidentified Policemen

Following the custodial death of a 21-year-old Muslim man in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district, an FIR of murder has been registered against unidentified policemen at Kasganj Kotwali.

This is reported to be based on a complaint filed by the father of the deceased.

Earlier, a written complaint claiming to be the one given by Altaf's father Chand Miya to the police was shared on social media. This complaint in question carried names of at least five police men. But those names are missing in the existing FIR.

The Superintendent of Police, however, has informed The Quint had they later received a fresh complaint which will be included in the existing FIR.