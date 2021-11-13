Kasganj Custodial Death: Murder Case Registered Against Unidentified Policemen

A 21-year-old Muslim man was allegedly killed in police custody in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj on Monday, 8 November. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: The Quint)
Following the custodial death of a 21-year-old Muslim man in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district, an FIR of murder has been registered against unidentified policemen at Kasganj Kotwali.
This is reported to be based on a complaint filed by the father of the deceased.
Earlier, a written complaint claiming to be the one given by Altaf's father Chand Miya to the police was shared on social media. This complaint in question carried names of at least five police men. But those names are missing in the existing FIR.
The Superintendent of Police, however, has informed The Quint had they later received a fresh complaint which will be included in the existing FIR.
Prior to the filing of the FIR, The Quint had asked Kasganj SP Rohan Pramod Botre why a case was not registered against the policemen. In response to the same, the SP said that they had not received any written complaint from the family of the victim.
BACKGROUND
Several loopholes have emerged in the police's theory regarding the sequence of events leading to Altaf's detention and death in custody.
The police had allegedly taken the youth, Altaf, accused of running away with a woman, to the Sadar police station for questioning on 8 November.
While Altaf’s family alleged that he was hanged by the police, while in lock-up, the police had dubbed it a case of suicide.
Sources close to The Quint claimed Altaf's detention on 8 November was not recorded in the police station's general diary.
