Kasganj Custodial Death: The Case, Claims & Counter-Claims; What We Know So Far

Altaf, a labourer from Kasganj’s Nagla Syed, was picked up for questioning on a complaint by a Hindu family, who accused him of kidnapping their 16-year-old daughter.

The girl, a student of Class 10, is still missing, while police teams are trying to find her, The Indian Express reported. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, 10 November, Altaf's mortal remains were buried.

Superintendent of Police Rohan Botre has said that Altaf and the girl had an affair, but had fallen out. He was quoted as saying, “Altaf told us that they had been in a relationship.”

Citing sources, The Indian Express, reported that the minor’s family had shared a video of the two with the police. Further, the police said the two had met when the girl’s family carried out some construction at their house five months ago, where Altaf was hired as a labourer.