Kasganj Custodial Death: The Case, Claims & Counter-Claims; What We Know So Far

A 21-year-old Muslim man was allegedly killed in police custody in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj on Monday, 8 November. Image used for representational purposes.
A 21-year-old Muslim man was allegedly killed in police custody in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj on Monday, 8 November. The deceased youth, Altaf, had been taken to the Sadar police station for questioning on the charge of running away with a woman.
Meanwhile, as the case garnered national attention and condemnation from the public and politicians alike, another video statement of Altaf’s father surfaced two days later on Thursday, 11 November.
In the video, his father says, “I made the accusations and spoke to the media in anger. When I talked to the doctors, they told me that he (Altaf) had died by suicide. The police got him to the hospital, the doctors tried to treat him, but he couldn’t be saved.”
He adds, “The police behaved with me nicely.” On being asked if he is satisfied with the investigation, Chand Mian said that he was satisified.
In a video doing the rounds on the internet on Thursday, Altaf's father also appears to claim that the police asked him for his thumbprint on a statement he did not have knowledge of.
Altaf, a labourer from Kasganj’s Nagla Syed, was picked up for questioning on a complaint by a Hindu family, who accused him of kidnapping their 16-year-old daughter.
The girl, a student of Class 10, is still missing, while police teams are trying to find her, The Indian Express reported. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, 10 November, Altaf's mortal remains were buried.
Superintendent of Police Rohan Botre has said that Altaf and the girl had an affair, but had fallen out. He was quoted as saying, “Altaf told us that they had been in a relationship.”
Citing sources, The Indian Express, reported that the minor’s family had shared a video of the two with the police. Further, the police said the two had met when the girl’s family carried out some construction at their house five months ago, where Altaf was hired as a labourer.
Meanwhile, SP Rohan Botre has suspended a total of five police personnel, including Kasganj station house officer, two sub-inspectors, a head officer, and a constable, on the charges of negligence. No First Information Report (FIR) has been filed yet.
"The staff present there opened [the bathroom door], untied him, and he was immediately taken to the hospital, where he died after being treated for some time. Five policemen have been suspended for prima facie negligence during the investigation," he added.
Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Singh is looking into Altaf’s death, while a magisterial inquiry has been ordered.
Altaf’s mother has alleged that he was murdered. “My son had returned from work, sat down to eat food, that’s when the police came and picked him up. They asked him where the girl was.”
She adds that they weren’t allowed to meet Altaf. She has further alleged that when she got to know of his death, she and other villagers went to the station but weren’t allowed to see him.
On being asked about her husband’s contradictory statement, Fatima says the video is false. She also states that it was two policemen, the girl’s father and brother, who took Altaf away.
The police has claimed that the autopsy confirmed death by hanging. They also claimed to have written a statement by Altaf’s family saying he was suffering from depression, Indian Express reported.
Reacting to the incident, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked in a tweet in Hindi, “Is there any thing called human rights left in Uttar Pradesh?”
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on the other hand has said that the suspension of the five policemen is a disguised investigation and has further demanded a judicial probe.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
