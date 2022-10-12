Karwa Chauth Vrat 2022: Vidhi, Katha, Samagri and Karak Chaturthi Puja Muhurat

The story behind Karwa Chauth vrat is called as Karwa Chauth Vrat Katha, Let's know why do women keep fast on Karwa Chauth and what is Karwa Chauth Vrat Katha below.

A woman was raised by her 7 brothers who loved and pampered her a lot. Her brothers got her married to a king and she was now the queen and received special treatment at her marital home. On the day of Karwa Chauth, the woman kept a fast (vrat) and went to her visit her brothers. Although, she followed all the rituals carefully and with devotion, the woman was not able to resist the hunger and was desperately waiting for the moonrise. Seeing this, one of her brothers could not hold her emotions and tried to help her sister. He kept a lamp on a tree (peepal) and kept a mirror in front of the lamp. The reflection of the lamp created by mirror appeared as moonrise. Seeing this, the woman thought that the moon has risen and she broke her fast. But due to this, her husband got unwell and died. The woman got the news of her husband's death from Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Hearing this news, the woman was shattered and devastated with grief. She was surprised that despite keeping a vrat how could her husband die. Later, she got to know the act of his brother and sought forgiveness from Goddess Parvati and pleaded to restore her husband's life. She performed special rituals and worshipped with full devotion. Seeing the womans' dedication, Goddess Parvati was pleased and suggested her to keep a new vrat and follow the rituals carefully without any mistake. The woman did the same and this way saved her husband's life. This is the reason why woman keep Karwa Chauth vrat and worship for the longevity of their husbands.