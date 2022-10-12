Karwa Chauth Vrat 2022: Vidhi, Katha, Samagri and Karak Chaturthi Puja Muhurat

Karwa Chauth Vrat 2022: Puja Vidhi, Katha, Samagri, Puja Muhurat.
Karwa Chauth is one of the famous Hindu festivals that is celebrated annually by married women for the good health and longevity of their husbands. The festival is also known as Karak Chaturthi and is observed during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi of Kartik month. During the festival, Hindu married women keep Karwa Chauth vrat (fast) from sunrise till moonrise and offer special prayers for Goddess Parvati.
According to Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth 2022 will start on Thursday, 13 October 2022. The tithi begins at 1:59 am. The festival will end on Friday, 14 October 2022. The tithi ends at 3:08 am.
Let us find out the details about Karwa Chauth Puja Vidhi, Katha, Samagri and Karak Chaturthi Puja Muhurat below.
Karwa Chauth vrat is a special fast kept by Hindu married women on the eve of Karwa Chauth festival. The fast is observed by women for the good health, well-being, and longevity of their husbands. After keeping the fast, women are not allowed to eat or drink anything (nirjala vrat) from sunrise to moonrise.
Karwa Chauth Puja Vidhi 2022: The puja vidhi begins early in the morning. Women start the vidhi by taking a shower. Once done, they keep the fast and take pledge (sankalp) to not eat or drink anything till they break the fast. The fast is complete only after moon is sighted and worshipped. The ideal time to perform Karwa Chauth puja is in the evening. During the puja, women gather in groups and narrate Karwa Chauth stories to each other. Once the puja is complete, women should wait for the moonrise and after sighting the moon, a special puja is done in which moon is worshipped followed by offerings and then women can break their fast.
The story behind Karwa Chauth vrat is called as Karwa Chauth Vrat Katha, Let's know why do women keep fast on Karwa Chauth and what is Karwa Chauth Vrat Katha below.
A woman was raised by her 7 brothers who loved and pampered her a lot. Her brothers got her married to a king and she was now the queen and received special treatment at her marital home. On the day of Karwa Chauth, the woman kept a fast (vrat) and went to her visit her brothers. Although, she followed all the rituals carefully and with devotion, the woman was not able to resist the hunger and was desperately waiting for the moonrise. Seeing this, one of her brothers could not hold her emotions and tried to help her sister. He kept a lamp on a tree (peepal) and kept a mirror in front of the lamp. The reflection of the lamp created by mirror appeared as moonrise. Seeing this, the woman thought that the moon has risen and she broke her fast. But due to this, her husband got unwell and died. The woman got the news of her husband's death from Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Hearing this news, the woman was shattered and devastated with grief. She was surprised that despite keeping a vrat how could her husband die. Later, she got to know the act of his brother and sought forgiveness from Goddess Parvati and pleaded to restore her husband's life. She performed special rituals and worshipped with full devotion. Seeing the womans' dedication, Goddess Parvati was pleased and suggested her to keep a new vrat and follow the rituals carefully without any mistake. The woman did the same and this way saved her husband's life. This is the reason why woman keep Karwa Chauth vrat and worship for the longevity of their husbands.
Following is the list of Karwa Chauth Samagri:
1. An earthen pot called Karwa.
2. A sieve or chhanni.
3. A diya or lamp.
4. A pot of water (lota).
5. 10 to 12 rice pieces.
6. Sweets especially mathri.
7. Sindoor or vermillion.
8. Fruits.
9. Karwa Chauth Katha.
The Karwa Chauth or Karak Chaturthi shubh Puja Muhurat starts at 5:54 pm and will end at 7:08 pm. The Karwa Chauth Vrat or Upvasa (fast) time is from 6:20 am to 8:09 pm.
