UP Police Arrest Karni Sena Leader for Offensive Remark on Muslims

UP Police have arrested Karni Sena leader Thakur Shekhar Chauhan on 9 June after a video of him making objectionable remarks about Muslim women went viral on Twitter.

In the video, Chauhan is saying, “Suraj Pal Amu, who is the chief of Karni Sena has sent us here (Dasna Devi temple) because of which we have come here and will leave accordingly. If someone gets even a scratch from the Hindu community, or our Guruji, then we will take the unborn babies from the wombs of women (Muslim) and kill them.”