K’taka Quarry Where Blast Killed 6 Was Already Under Police Probe

Hours after the tragedy involving the death of six workers of a quarry in Chikkaballapur near Bengaluru unfolded, it has emerged that District Superintendent of Police Mithun had inspected the site more than once in the last month.

Speaking to TNM, Deputy Commissioner of Chikkaballapur, R Latha said that the SP himself had started a probe against the facility and had inspected it, even within the last two weeks. “The explosion is likely to have occurred as they were hurriedly trying to hide or dispose the explosives as they were scared of the police. Even yesterday, the local police had seized a compressor vehicle from the site. But the police could not spot the explosives in the site,” Latha told TNM.

It may be recalled that all district administrations were ordered to reign in illegal operations of quarry and mining sites and explosive usages by the Chief Minister following a similar mishap in Shivamogga.