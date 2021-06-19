Karnataka-Maha Form Water Management Committees to Check Floods

Karnataka and Maharashtra on Saturday, 19 June, jointly decided to form three-tier water management committees to check floods in both the states during the monsoon season.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that neighbouring Maharashtra's water resource department has agreed to discharge water from its reservoirs in an incremental manner in order to avoid floods in both Krishna and its tributary Bhima river reservoirs.

Maharashtra water resource minister Jayant Patil said that this year both states have decided to share water release data on a real-time basis which is another step towards enhancing co-operation between them.