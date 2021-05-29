COVID-19: Where Karnataka Stands in the Race to Vaccinate

Karnataka, like many other Indian states in the country, has been facing a severe shortage of COVID-19 vaccines currently since April-end. This crisis had started well ahead of 1 May when the Centre opened up vaccination for the age group of 18-44 years.

Owing to the shortage, the state government has deferred its decision to open up the vaccine drive to all individuals of 18+ category twice so far. This comes at a time when Karnataka has been under a strict lockdown since the night of 27 April in the wake of a surge in cases and COVID-19 deaths.

The Karnataka High Court, which is hearing a host of issues in connection with the pandemic management, on 12 May noted that “the situation regarding availability of vaccines in the state of Karnataka is very disturbing”.