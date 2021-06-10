Karnataka Lockdown To Continue, With Restricted Relaxations 

However, the existing lockdown rules will continue with no changes in districts with high test positivity rate (TPR) — Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu.

In the 20 districts where the restrictions will be relaxed, including Bengaluru Urban and Udupi, a curfew will be in effect from 7 pm to 5 am from 14 June. The weekend curfew will also be in effect in these districts from 7 pm every Friday till 5 am every Sunday till further notice.