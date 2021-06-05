Maharashtra to Unlock from 7 June: What’s Allowed, What’s Not

The Maharashtra government has announced a five-level unlock strategy that will be effective from Monday, 7 June, in order to ease lockdown restrictions. The office of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra shared the details of the unlocking plan in a late night development on Friday, 4 June.
The restrictions will be lifted on the basis of two parameters: case positivity rate and percentage of oxygen beds occupancy. Every Thursday, the public health department of the state government will announce the details of the aforementioned parameters with respect to each district.
So, what is allowed and what’s not? Here’s all you need to know.
What are the five levels of unlocking in Maharashtra?
If a district witnesses less than 5 percent positivity rate and oxygen beds occupancy is less than 25 percent, it will follow the guidelines issued under level 1.
Level 2 includes administrative units that have less than 5 percent positivity rate and oxygen beds occupancy is between 25 to 40 percent.
Which level does Mumbai belong to?
As per the BMC, Mumbai falls under Level 3.
What will be the shop timings under these five levels?
The shops dealing with essential items and non-essential items shall follow regular timings with COVID-appropriate behaviour if their district falls under level 1 or level 2.
Regarding other levels, the shops dealing with essential items would open till 4pm on all days under levels 3 and 4, however, they will open till 4 pm on weekdays and be closed on weekends if they fall under level 5. It is pertinent to note that medical shops shall be functional on weekends as well even if they come under level 5.
For shops dealing with non-essential items, they will be open till 4 pm on weekdays under level 3, however, they will remain closed if they fall under level 4 or 5.
Will the malls and theatres be operational?
Malls, theatres, multiplexes shall follow regular rules of capacity with COVID-appropriate behavior if their district falls under level 1. However, if their area lies under level 2, the capacity will be reduced to 50 percent.
The said establishments will remain closed if their administrative unit comes under levels 3, 4, or 5.
Will I be allowed to dine out?
If the restaurant is located in a district that comes under any of the first three levels, then yes. For level 2 and 3 districts, the occupancy reduces to 50 percent.
Particularly for level 3, the restaurant can take dine-ins only till 4 pm on weekdays, after which, only take aways and home deliveries will be allowed.
Regarding the remaining two levels, while restaurants can offer take aways and home deliveries under level 4, however, only home deliveries are allowed under level 5.
Can I travel in local trains?
Yes, you can travel in local trains if your district falls under level 1, however, local DMA may decide to put restrictions as and when required.
Regarding other levels, the usage is restricted and essential travel, exemptions, medical personnel will be allowed to travel depending on which level their district comes under.
What about offices? Will private and government offices function?
All private offices will function under levels 1 and 2 with 100 percent capacity. The operational capacity will be reduced to 50 percent, 25 percent, 15 percent if their district falls under levels 3, 4, 5 respectively.
Private offices under level 3 will be open till 4 pm on weekdays and only those falling under the exemption category will be allowed to function under level 5 of the unlocking plan.
Meanwhile, government offices will function with 100 percent attendance.
What about public transport?
Public transport will be functional and will operate without any restrictions on capacity under level 1, however, the capacity will be reduced to 50 percent under levels 4 and 5.
How many people can attend weddings and funerals?
Regarding marriages, there are no restrictions on the capacity if your district falls under level 1, however, COVID-appropriate behaviour has to be followed.
The capacity decreases to 50 percent of the hall with maximum of 100 people if the district falls under level 2. For levels 3 and 4, as many as 50 people and 25 people can attend marriages respectively.
However, for level 5, only the family can take part in the wedding. Similarly for funerals, there is no restriction under level 1 in terms of capacity, but decreases to 20 people under levels 3, 4 and 5.
Will I be able to go to a gym and salon?
Gyms, salons, wellness centres will be functioning under level 1 with no restrictions n the capacity.
For other levels, the capacity decreases to 50 percent and will be allowed on appointment basis. They will remain closed if their districts fall under level 5.
Will I able to shop online?
E-commerce services will function without any restrictions on the items that you order if the district falls under first three levels. However, only essential items and e-commerce services will be provided if the district comes under levels 4 or 5.
