K’taka Health Officials Deny Rumours of ‘Faking’ COVID Vaccination

After a video of health officials in the Tumakuru district of Karnataka went viral on social media with claims that they had only “pretended” to take the COVID-19 vaccine, Dr Nagendrappa, the District Health Officer and Dr Rajani, the Principal of the Nursing College, denied these rumours.

Both the officials stated that they had in fact taken the jab on Saturday, 16 January and later posed for a photo op at the request of the reporters present there. Local reporters present at the site corroborated their statements.