Karnataka HC to Resume Hearing Hijab Petitions Today

Karnataka hijab row. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
The Karnataka High Court will resume hearing the petitions filed before the court by Muslim girl students asking for protection of their right to wear a hijab when attending classes at 2:30 pm on Monday, 14 February.
The matter is being heard by a three-judge bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi. On Thursday, 10 February, they had agreed to continue hearing the pleas filed by the girls, but had refused to pass an interim order allowing them to continue wearing hijabs until the court arrives at a final decision.
Instead, while directing the reopening of colleges in the state, the judges had ordered that no student should wear any religious clothing while the court continues to hear the case.
"It is a matter of a few days only," Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi had said during the hearing on Thursday, rejecting the argument raised by senior advocate Devadatt Kamat (for a group of Muslim girls denied entry to their college on 3 February) that this would amount to a suspension of the right to practice one's religion under Article 25 of the Constitution.
Schools and colleges have reopened in Karnataka following a brief closure by the state government, after the controversy over stopping Muslim girl students from wearing hijabs escalated over the last few weeks. Reports have been pouring in that citing the court's order, schools and colleges across the state have been refusing entry to girls wearing hijabs and forcing them to take them off to attend classes.
Hindu right-wing groups began promoting protests against the wearing of the hijab by Muslim students, providing saffron scarves and head-dresses to Hindu students to wear to classes. Muslim girls were heckled by saffron scarf-wearing boys, and in one case, a saffron flag was hoisted at an educational institute in the state.
The high court is hearing petitions filed by several Muslim girl students who argue that prohibiting them from wearing hijabs is a violation of their fundamental rights under the Constitution, including the right to freely practise their religion (Article 25), the right to freedom of expression (Article 19(1)(a)), and the right to privacy.
A core issue before the court is whether the wearing of hijabs by Muslim girls/women amounts to an 'essential religious practice'. No matter the government's intentions (for instance, promoting equality or harmony in educational institutions), it cannot restrict an essential religious practice except where that amounts to a clear violation of public order, (constitutional) morality and health.
The high court will be hearing arguments from the Muslim girls' lawyers, including senior advocates Sanjay Hegde and Devadatt Kamat, who will contend that forcing the girls to take off the hijabs is a violation of their constitutional rights.
They have also challenged an order passed by the BJP government in the state on 5 February, which prohibited the wearing of any clothes which 'disturbed public order'.
Both the senior advocates noted the protection of freedom of conscience by the Supreme Court in the landmark Bijoe Emmanuel case, where the apex court had overturned decisions by a school to expel students from the Jehovah's Witnesses faith who would not sing the national anthem for religious reasons (even though they would stand up for it).
Karnataka Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi is expected to argue in favour of the restrictions on students.
