Karnataka HC to Resume Hearing Hijab Petitions Today

The Karnataka High Court will resume hearing the petitions filed before the court by Muslim girl students asking for protection of their right to wear a hijab when attending classes at 2:30 pm on Monday, 14 February.

The matter is being heard by a three-judge bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi. On Thursday, 10 February, they had agreed to continue hearing the pleas filed by the girls, but had refused to pass an interim order allowing them to continue wearing hijabs until the court arrives at a final decision.

Instead, while directing the reopening of colleges in the state, the judges had ordered that no student should wear any religious clothing while the court continues to hear the case.