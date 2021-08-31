COVID Deaths in Haveri District, Karnataka: Gross Medical Negligence Says Report

'..Cases of gross medical negligence resulting in deaths...'

This is the damning key finding of an expert committee that enquired into COVID-19 deaths during the second wave in Karnataka's Haveri district. According to the committee's report, which was filed on 25 June, several patient deaths in Haveri occurred in the night time, as medical staff was unavailable.

The report, a copy of which is now with The Quint, shows that lack of preparedness in Haveri contributed to COVID-19 deaths in the state. Haveri has recorded 139 of the 8,512 COVID deaths in Karnataka.

As per the report, "patients were not admitted to ICU and put on ventilators even though functional ventilators were available". The report also states that more deaths occurred at night due to "lack of monitoring".