Basavaraj Bommai Sworn in as Karnataka CM After Yediyurappa's Exit

(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Basavaraj Bommai was sworn in as the chief minister of Karnataka on Wednesday, 28 July, a day after he was selected for the post in the aftermath of BS Yediyurappa's resignation.
Congratulating Bommai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said "he brings with him rich legislative and administrative experience." "I am confident he will build on the exceptional work done by our Government in the state," the PM tweeted.
On Yediyurappa, Modi tweeted saying, "No words will ever do justice to the monumental contribution of Shri @BSYBJP (BS Yediyurappa) Ji towards our Party and for Karnataka’s growth. For decades, he toiled hard, travelled across all parts of Karnataka and struck a chord with people. He is admired for his commitment to social welfare."
Before taking oath, Bommai had met Yediyurappa as well as Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who attended the Karnataka BJP legislature party meeting on Tuesday as a party central observer.
Bommai had been serving as the state's Minister of Home Affairs under the Yediyurappa government.
On Bommai's elevation, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said he is an educated and an experienced leader. "I am confident that the Karnataka government will do well under his leadership. So far, there is no decision on deputy CMs to be appointed in Karnataka. Party's national leadership will decide on it", he was quoted as saying by ANI.
Bommai was elected as the Karnataka BJP legislature party leader at a meeting of MLAs held on 27 July, which was also attended by Union ministers and party central observers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy. Yediyurappa was also part of the meeting.
(With inputs from ANI)
Published: 28 Jul 2021,11:19 AM IST