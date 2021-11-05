Karnataka Government Scraps Night Curfew as COVID-19 Cases Decline

The order also said that horse racing is permitted to resume in the state, with strict adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department. However, 'the number of racing patrons attending horse racing shall be strictly as per the seating capacity of the venue and only fully vaccinated people with COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed entry into such premises,' the order reads.

The Karnataka government had imposed night curfew in April this year as part of the efforts to mitigate the COVID-19 situation in the state. A government notification on this had said that all shops and shopping malls, except those offering essential services, would close at 9 pm. However, as the second wave of COVID-19 abated, the state government opted for a phase-by-phase ‘unlocking’, while the night curfew was in place throughout. It was initially in place from 9 pm to 6 am, but this was eventually reduced, from 10 pm to 5 am.

Karnataka has been seeing a low number of COVID-19 cases lately. On Thursday, 4 November, the state reported 261 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths. With this, the total number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 29,89,275, and the death toll reached 38,095. Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 157 new cases and one death.