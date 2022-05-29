Karnataka Govt Censors Dancer Pratibha's Talk, Parts About RK Hegde Removed

Renowned Dancer Pratibha Prahlad's interview was reportedly edited out by the Karnataka government over the parts mentioning former CM RK Hegde.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/ Prathibha Prahlad)
Parts of dancer Pratibha Prahlad's latest talk series where she spoke about her relationship with former chief minister of Karnataka Ramkrishna Hegde and her experience as a single mother, have reportedly been edited out by the Karnataka government.
In the talk series organised by the Department of Kannada Culture called ‘Maneyangaladalli Mathukathe,’ which aimed to record the life stories of Karnataka's renowned personalities, Pratibha was interviewed by senior journalist Ramakrishna Upadhya on 21 May.
Pratibha, during her interview, spoke at length about various aspects of her life, including her relationship with former CM Ramkrishna Hegde, and her decision to raise her twin sons as a single mother.
As per a report by Deccan Herald, Pratibha during the interview said:
Reportedly, she also mentioned about her relationship with Hegde becoming strained. She said:
The interviewing journalist Ramkrishna Upadhya, in an interview with The Hindu, said that the full video was uploaded initially on YouTube but was pulled down within hours.
In response to the reports on her video being censored Pratibha Prahlad tweeted, "Strange that the Dept of Culture should have an objection to what I said about my life choices & challenges."
(with inputs from The Hindu and Deccan Herald.)
