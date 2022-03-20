'Censoring The Kashmir Files an Attack on Freedom': New Zealand Ex Deputy PM

"To censor this film is tantamount to censoring information or images from the March 15th atrocities in New Zealand, or for that matter removing from public knowledge all images of the attack on 9/11," Peters wrote in the post.

"Terrorism in all its forms, no matter what its source, should be exposed and opposed. This attempt at selective censorship would amount to one further attack on the freedom of New Zealanders and people worldwide," he added.

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files follows the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s. It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi among others.