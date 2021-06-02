Karnataka Doctor Assaulted by Relatives After Minor Dies of Dengue

In another incident of frontline workers being attacked, Dr Deepak was assaulted by four people, including a minor, on Monday, 31 May, in Karnataka’s Tarikere town in Chikkamagaluru district. The 50-year-old doctor is now receiving treatment in Shivamogga.

The district Superintendent of Police MH Akshay was quoted as saying, “Four people from the same taluka were arrested within 18 hours of the crime taking place. Dr Deepak was treating a 6-year-old child, Bhuvan, for dengue. After the child developed complications, he was shifted to Shivamogga where he later died. Of the four held, one is the child's relative, the rest are friends," NDTV reported.

The arrested persons are Venugopal (23), Nitin (23), Venkatesh (23) and the minor boy. The police have also recovered two swords from the accused, The Hindu reported.