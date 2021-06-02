Assam Doctor Assaulted by Kin of Deceased COVID Patient, 24 Held

During the pandemic, doctors have remained vulnerable not just to the virus but also to attacks from relatives of dying or deceased COVID patients. Dr Seuj Kumar Senapati, posted at a COVID Care Centre (CCC) in Udali in Assam’s Hojai district, is the latest victim of such an attack. He was brutally beaten and thrashed by utensils and brooms on Tuesday, 1 June, by a mob that included the family members of a deceased patient.

The police arrested 24 people in connection with the case by Wednesday, 2 June, morning. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted against the attack and said, “Such barbaric attacks on our frontline workers won't be tolerated by our administration.”