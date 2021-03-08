Karnataka Budget 2021: No Reduction in Tax on Petrol, Diesel

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced during the presentation of the state Budget that the government will not be levying any additional taxes. However, he said that the tax levied on fuel will stay the same. He said this was due to the pandemic, as it affected everyone adversely.

Other announcements during the state Budget include a focus on regional developments. The chief minister announced packages to support small enterprises such as those making food products like pickles, Koppal’s indigenous toys, etc. The budget also focussed on infrastructural developments and women’s welfare.