Morphed Image Used to Show Ambanis’ Photo on PM Modi’s Office Wall

An image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting cricketer Sachin Tendulkar in 2017 has been morphed to claim that a photo of Reliance’s Mukesh and Nita Ambani is placed on the wall of PM Modi’s office.
CLAIM
The claim along with the photo reads: “लिजिए मालिक की फोटो ऑफिस मे अब और क्या सबूत चाहिए अंधभक्तो गुलामी का (sic)”
(Translated: Owner’s photo in office, what more proof of slavery is needed for blind devotees.)
Several social media users shared the image on Facebook and Twitter with the same claim.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We ran a reverse image search on the picture that went viral and came across a Business Standard article published in 2017. While a picture can be seen on the wall in the background, however, it’s not that of the Ambanis.
An article published by The Indian Express in 2017, titled as: ‘Sachin Tendulkar meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the release of film’, too carried photos of the said meeting.
A comparison between the viral image and the one carried by media outlets in 2017 showed that the former has been morphed.
PM Modi had shared the image of the meeting with Sachin Tendulkar in May 2017.
Evidently, an old image of PM Narendra Modi meeting cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was morphed to share the false claim that Ambanis’ photo is on the wall of PM’s office.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined