Haryana: Karnal SDM Sinha Caught Issuing 'Crack Their Heads' Order Transferred

Haryana Police on Saturday, 28 August, lathi-charged several farmers blocking National Highway-3 and the Delhi-Amritsar Highway to protest against police brutality against other farmers in Karnal.

The farmers were reportedly protesting a meeting chaired by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Karnal. The clashes between the police forces and farmers reportedly took place near the Bastar toll plaza.

The meeting was regarding the upcoming municipal elections. It was scheduled to be held at Prem Plaza Hotel in Karnal, outside which the farmers attempted to assemble but were unable to.