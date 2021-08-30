IAS Officer May Face Action for 'Crack Open' Remark Against Farmers: Chautala

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday, 30 August, said that he has sought explanation from the IAS officer, who was caught on video issuing instructions to the police to ‘crack open’ the protesting farmers’ head. He also asserted that the officer could face action.

"What he said...the video was seen throughout the country. The wording used by the officer was not up to the mark as far as his oath of office goes," Chautala, an ally of the BJP in Haryana, told NDTV.

The Jannayak Janshakti Party leader said that action will be taken once the IAS officer replies.