Farmers Hold Mahapanchayat, Block Roads, Day After Lathi-Charge by Haryana Cops

A day after the Haryana Police lathi-charged farmers in Karnal, a farmers' mahapanchayat was held in Nuh on Sunday, 29 August.

Among those attending the mahapanchayat were senior leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha and Bhartiya Kisan Union such as Dr Darshan Pal, Rakesh Tikait, Balbir Singh Rajewal, and Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav, according to NDTV.

India Today reported that farmers' organisations have issued a call to block all Haryana highways till those detained during the clash are released.