Vijay Diwas: Remembering the ‘Hero of Batalik’ Capt Manoj Pandey

(This story was originally published on 26 July 2018. It has been reposted from The Quint's archives to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas.)

On 3 July 1999, when the Indian Army recaptured Kargil from Pakistani militants, many believed that the war had come to an end. As the country rejoiced this victory, the Indian Army knew that the war wasn’t over until Batalik, an area 56 km away from Kargil, wasn’t taken back from another set of Pakistani infiltrators.