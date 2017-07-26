We Asked For Bullets, Not Bread: The Story of a Kargil War Hero 

(This story was originally published on 26 July 2018. It has been reposted from The Quint's archives to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas.)
Deepchand Prakhyat grew up in Pabra village of district Hisar in Haryana. His grandfather raised him with fascinating stories of the wars of 1947 and 1965. “He told us how food packets were dropped from the sky, people were confined to their homes and how men in uniform patrolled the neighbourhood and the soldiers guarded the borders,” says Deepchand. When he grew up, he wanted to wear the army uniform.
Deepchand started as a gunner in the 1889 Light Regiment. His first posting was in Jammu and Kashmir during the peak of militancy. He was stationed in Gulmarg when his regiment was ordered to move to Kargil.
On 5 May 1999, a few shepherds had reported spotting Pakistani infiltrators in Baltik. Armed with 120 mm motors, Deepchand and his troop marched to fight the enemy that had entered the Indian side of Line of Control (LoC) . “We carried heavy arms and ammunition on our shoulders. We fired and moved with them on difficult mountainous terrain. At certain points the cliffs were almost perpendicular,” he said.
In the army, one cannot sit back and relax. Only two years after the Kargil War, Indian Parliament came under attack. Deepchand’s regiment was posted to Rajasthan. While setting up an ammunition store, a bomb was accidentally detonated.
After the accident, lying on the hospital bed, he mulled over why the accident happened to him. He felt bad about not being able to run for the state again. But as they say, once a soldier, always a soldier. “I trained myself to walk with the help of prosthetics. I learnt to ride a scooter and use a computer. And there has been no looking back,” he said.
Deepchand has worked for the country without flinching even an eyelid. And in doing so, in an unfortunate event, he met with an accident and lost his limbs. Does he regret his childhood dream to become an army jawan? The proud man who stands on his prosthetic feet says he doesn’t.
Video Editor: Kunal Mehra
Camerapersons: Athar Rather, Shiv Kumar Maurya
