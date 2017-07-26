We Asked For Bullets, Not Bread: The Story of a Kargil War Hero 

After the accident, lying on the hospital bed, he mulled over why the accident happened to him. He felt bad about not being able to run for the state again. But as they say, once a soldier, always a soldier. “I trained myself to walk with the help of prosthetics. I learnt to ride a scooter and use a computer. And there has been no looking back,” he said.

Deepchand has worked for the country without flinching even an eyelid. And in doing so, in an unfortunate event, he met with an accident and lost his limbs. Does he regret his childhood dream to become an army jawan? The proud man who stands on his prosthetic feet says he doesn’t.