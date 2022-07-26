Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp Status, and Images

Every year, the 'Kargil Vijay Divas' is observed on 26 July to commemorate the victory of India over Pakistan in the Kargil War that was held in the year 1999. During the war, the brave Indian Army reclaimed the famous 'Tiger Hill' and other important posts under the 'Operation Vijay' by evicting the Pakistani intruders. This year, the 'Kargil Vijay Divas' will be celebrated on Tuesday, 26 July 2022 to pay homage to the martyrs of the war who lost their precious lives while serving the country.

Kargil Vijay Divas is celebrated to pay honour and rspect to the brave heros of the Kargil War. The day is observed all over the country . Every year in New Delhi, the prime minister of India pays tribute to the brave soldiers who lost their precious lives in the war at Amar Jawan located near the India Gate.