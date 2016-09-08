Captain Batra, The ‘Sher Shah’ Pak Army Feared During Kargil War

(To commemorate the martyrdom of our soldiers in Kargil, The Quint is republishing this piece from its archives, originally published on 9 September 2016. Vikram Batra was one of the Indian soldiers who lost his life on 7 July.)

Eighteen years ago, a Captain in the Indian Army laid down his life during the Kargil War. A symbol of bravery, he made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

But late Captain Vikram Batra was no ordinary man. The Pakistani Army feared him – so much so that they called him “Sher Shah”.