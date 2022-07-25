Kargil Vijay Divas 2022: Date, History, Significance, and Commemorations

After the Indo-Pak War of 1971, numerous armed engagements took place. Nuclear tests were carried out by both nations in 1998. The two nations signed the Lahore Declaration in 1999 and promised a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir problem to defuse the situation. The Pakistani infiltration of Indian territory across the Line of Control was named 'Operation Badr,' and it was aimed to cut off links between Kashmir and Ladakh. The war also forced India to settle the Kashmir dispute.

The war took place between May and July 1999 in the Kargil district. General Pervez Musharraf, the head of Pakistan's army at the time, was believed to have been behind the war. Pakistan captured various strategic points in Indian-controlled areas by placing themselves in crucial locations.

India responded by capturing strategic transportation routes in the second phase of the war and then concluded the war in the final phase with the help of the Indian Air Force.

Kargil Vijay Divas honours the Kargil War's heroes. This day is commemorated all over India. In New Delhi, the prime minister of India pays homage to the soldiers at Amar Jawan Jyoti near the India Gate every year.