How One Man's Dream Helped Provide Digital Education for the Children of Kargil

Education is challenging in Ladakh by itself. Sajjad explains “...when the COVID lockdowns happened, children’s education had to be halted. That’s when it felt like life had come to a standstill.” Ladakh’s harsh winters cause the people to be cut away from the world for 6 months, during which schools stay closed as well. This is why Kargil’s children were hit harder than the rest of the country during the lockdowns. For them, education was already seasonal.

And despite Kargil being the second-largest city in Ladakh, it did not have stable internet connectivity. “During COVID, other states were studying online. But we didn’t have internet facilities” says Sajjad.

Sajjad has held a dream close to his heart - one where Kargil develops alongside other cities. The COVID lockdown made him passionate about how this halt in children’s education would affect Kargil’s future. It is then that The Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh decided to distribute free tablets to students enrolled in government schools. “This was the ray of hope for the children of Kargil,” says Sajjad.