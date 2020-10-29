Kapil Mishra Apologises to AAP’s Satyendar Jain for Bribery Remark

He had levelled corruption allegations against Jain in 2017. The Quint File image of BJP leader Kapil Mishra. | (Photo Courtesy: Twitter) India He had levelled corruption allegations against Jain in 2017.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Thursday tendered an unconditional apology to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain before a Delhi court, reported The Indian Express. Mishra had levelled corruption allegations against Jain after he was expelled from Aam Aadmi Party in 2017. In a press conference held in 2017, Mishra had accused Jain of handing over a bribe of Rs 2 crore to Arvind Kejriwal. Mishra also claimed that Jain "settled a land deal worth Rs 50 crore of Kejriwal's relative".

On Wednesday, Mishra told a Special MP/MLA court, presided by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja, that he is “ready to make the statement before the court tendering unconditional apology.” After Mishra gave an apology, Jain withdrew his complaint. "It is submitted by the accused (Mishra) that he is ready to make a statement before the court tendering unconditional apology. Complainant (Jain) also submitted that in case the accused gives his statement before the court, he shall withdraw the present complaint," the court recorded according to a Bar and Bench report.