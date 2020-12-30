‘Shaheen Bagh Shooter’ Kapil Gujjar Joins BJP, Fired Hours Later

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, 30 December, cancelled ‘Shaheen Bagh shooter’ Kapil Gujjar’s membership, hours after it was reported that he had joined the party in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.
Sanjeev Sharma, president, Ghaziabad BJP said, as per news agency ANI:
Earlier, on Wednesday, Times Now reported that Gujjar, known for firing shots in the air amid anti-CAA-NRC protests at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh locality in February, had joined the ruling party.
ANI Hindi News had also reported Gujjar as saying that he has joined the BJP because he ‘wants to work for Hindutva and that he was also associated with the RSS.’
Kapil's family had said, after the shooting incident,that it was probably the inconvenience caused due to blockage of roads by the protests at Shaheen Bagh that ticked him off, PTI reported.
The man in question had fired two rounds in the air at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area – the epicentre of anti-CAA protests – on Saturday, 1 February. Taken into custody by the police following the incident, he reportedly chanted 'Jai Shri Ram.'
Hours after the Delhi Police claimed that Gujjar was (then) a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the party had asked in a Twitter post how BJP’s then Delhi president Manoj Tiwari had claimed to know there was a report about this “at 9 am, 11 hours before the official statement by Crime Branch, Delhi Police.”
(With inputs from Times Now and Scroll.in)
Published: 30 Dec 2020,05:25 PM IST