Kanpur Violence: Man Arrested for Posting ‘Inflammatory’ Content on Facebook

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) BBGTS Murthy said that he received information about Rajput’s inflammatory posts which allegedly targeted Muslims on Facebook. He also said that Rajput shared these posts with others.

After being arrested, Rajput was produced before the Metropolitan Magistrate-VIII, who sent him to a one-day judicial remand.

It has been decided to heavily deploy police force including Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Rapid Action Force (RAF), and civil police in some pockets here in view of Friday prayers, said Anand Prakash Tiwari, the additional commissioner of police, law and order.