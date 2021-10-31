Karnataka's 'Appu', Actor Puneeth Rajkumar, Laid to Rest at Kanteerava Studios

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar's mortal remains being given state honours at Kanteerava Studios, Bengaluru.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Puneeth Rajkumar, 46-year-old Kannada actor who died of a cardiac arrest on 29 October, was laid to rest at Kanteerava Studios, Bengaluru. Rajkumar is survived by his wife Ashwini and two daughters – Drithi and Vanditha.
The mortal remains were laid to rest with state honours. Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai offered the final adieu.
On 29 October, Puneeth Rajkumar had complained of chest pains during a routine workout and was shifted to a family doctor's care. He was later rushed to Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital, but could not be saved. His mortal remains were first taken to his home at Sadashivanagar and then to Kanteerava Stadium.
Puneeth Rajkumar's mortal remains were kept at Kanteerava Stadium for public homage since 29 October evening. Thousands, including members of Karnataka's film fraternity, had thronged the spot to pay their respects.
However, the mortal remains were shifted to Kanteerava Studios for the last rites at 4.45 am. The procession snaked through Bengaluru, even as crowds were avoided, to prevent a law and order crisis.
The procession reached Kanteerava Studios at 5.45 am and state honours were offered at 6.30 am.
Rajkumar will be buried near the tombs of his mother Parvathamma Rajkumar and father and former Kannada star Dr Rajkumar.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai offering respects to Puneeth Rajkumar's mortal remains on 31 October.
The last rites before the burial were performed by Vinay Rajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar's nephew. Vinay is Puneeth's brother Raghavendra Rajkumar's son.
Puneeth Rajkumar was known for his roles in films including Vasantha Geetha (1980), Bhagyavantha (1981), Chalisuva Modagalu (1982), Eradu Nakshatragalu (1983), Bhakta Prahalada, Yarivanu and Bettada Hoovu (1985). He won national award for best child artist at the age of 10 for Bettada Hoovu.
As public attention was centered around the actor's demise, the family had asked for permission to hold a private burial. The permission was granted late on Sunday evening.
The final rites were held in the presence of a few hundred relatives and friends, apart from state functionaries including the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa and other ministers including Minister of Science and Technology CN Ashwanth Narayana.
CM Bommai called Rajkumar's demise "a personal loss".
The mortal remains were buried by 8.30 am.
CM Basavaraj Bommai saying the last goodbye.
