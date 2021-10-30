Puneeth Rajkumar's Daughter Arrives In India, Will Attend Cremation

Fans mourn the passing of Puneeth Rajkumar in Bengaluru.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Late Kannada actor Puneet Rajkumar's daughter Dhruti landed at Delhi from the US around 1pm on Saturday and she will be taking another flight to reach Bengaluru by evening. Dhruti will attend her father's cremation which is scheduled to take place at Kanteerava Studio between 6.30 and 7pm on Saturday with full state honours.
The late actor will be laid to rest next to his father Dr Rajkumar and mother Parvathamma Rajkumar.
Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday afternoon after was admitted to a Bengaluru hospital following a heart attack. His untimely death has sent shockwaves throughout the nation. His body is currently being kept at the Kanteerava Stadium where family, friends and fan are paying their last respects.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took to social media and called Puneeth's death a loss to Karanataka, "I am deeply shocked that Kannada celebrity Shri Puneet Raj Kumar died of a heart attack."
The 46-year-old star's sudden death has sent the entire state of Karnataka into mourning.
The Governor of Karnataka, Thawar Chand Gehlot, also paid his last respects to Puneeth Rajkumar at Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.
Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot at Kateerava Stadium.