'Great Loss for Karnataka': Siddaramaiah, Others Mourn Puneeth Rajkumar's Demise

As legendary actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away after suffering a heart attack in Bengaluru on Friday, 29 October, a number of political leaders mourned the loss of the Kannada artist.

"Deeply shocked by the demise of talented actor #PowerStar #PuneethRajkumar. He had won the hearts of Kannadigas through his great acting skills & his simplicity. His passing away is a great loss for Karnataka," tweeted veteran Congress leader Siddaramaiah.