'Great Loss for Karnataka': Siddaramaiah, Others Mourn Puneeth Rajkumar's Demise

As legendary actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away after suffering a heart attack in Bengaluru on Friday, 29 October, a number of political leaders mourned the loss of the Kannada artist.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Siddaramaiah)
"Deeply shocked by the demise of talented actor #PowerStar #PuneethRajkumar. He had won the hearts of Kannadigas through his great acting skills & his simplicity. His passing away is a great loss for Karnataka," tweeted veteran Congress leader Siddaramaiah.
A number of other political leaders, including Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, have also condoled Rajkumar's demise.
Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar had been admitted to a Bengaluru hospital at around 11:30 am on Friday, after he reportedly suffered a heart attack.
He had received treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru. Dr Ranganath Nayak had said that the actor’s condition was bad when he was brought in.
The late actor has starred in films like Appu, Mourya, Hudugaru, and Anjani Putra.
