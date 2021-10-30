Shock, Rage, Grief: Sea of Fans Bid Adieu to Kannada Star Puneeth Rajkumar

Video Producer: Nikhila Henry

Video Editor: Sandeep Suman

It was 1 pm on 29 October and the news was still unconfirmed. But fans of Kannada film actor Puneeth Rajkumar rushed to Vikram Hospital. At 2.30 pm, doctors at the hospital declared Rajkumar dead.

Dr Ranganath Nayak, Chief Cardiologist of Vikram Hospitals said, "Despite prolonged, advanced and aggressive measures, the patient continued to be non-responsive and asystolic."

In the middle of a routine workout, Rajkumar had complained of chest pain and was taken to his family doctor. From there he was rushed to Vikram hospital where the doctors found that his heart had stopped.

Puneeth Rajkumar was 46, when he died of a cardiac arrest.

Known as 'power star' and 'Appu', in Kannada film industry, his fans gave him a tearful goodbye. Here's a glimpse of what happened at Kanteerava Stadium, where his body was kept for public homage for 24-hours.