Shock, Rage, Grief: Sea of Fans Bid Adieu to Kannada Star Puneeth Rajkumar

Thousands of fans thronged Bengaluru's Kanteerava stadium to bid adieu to Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar, who had died of a cardiac arrest on 29 October.
(Image: Kamran Akhter\The Quint)
Video Producer: Nikhila Henry
Video Editor: Sandeep Suman
It was 1 pm on 29 October and the news was still unconfirmed. But fans of Kannada film actor Puneeth Rajkumar rushed to Vikram Hospital. At 2.30 pm, doctors at the hospital declared Rajkumar dead.
Dr Ranganath Nayak, Chief Cardiologist of Vikram Hospitals said, "Despite prolonged, advanced and aggressive measures, the patient continued to be non-responsive and asystolic."
In the middle of a routine workout, Rajkumar had complained of chest pain and was taken to his family doctor. From there he was rushed to Vikram hospital where the doctors found that his heart had stopped.
Puneeth Rajkumar was 46, when he died of a cardiac arrest.
Known as 'power star' and 'Appu', in Kannada film industry, his fans gave him a tearful goodbye. Here's a glimpse of what happened at Kanteerava Stadium, where his body was kept for public homage for 24-hours.
When the body of Puneeth Rajkumar was taken to his home fans had already gathered there. Some of them had come from far of places. They said in one voice, 'He was the greatest there was'.
The Quint spoke to a fan from Chikkaballapur,
Shock, rage and grief were the motifs of the large gathering at Kanteerava Stadium.
“Karnataka’s real ‘Sher’ has died,” exclaimed a fan as he walked on to the dais. While the majority of the gathering comprised men, there were women too who had hurried to the spot.
Fellow woman actors of Rajkumar too had gathered at the spot.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Saturday, 30 October, that Rajkumar's funeral will be postponed to 31 October, to honour the sentiment of fans who were still flocking to Kanteerava Stadium throughout Saturday.
Rajkumar's daughter Druthi, who was in the US prior to his death returned to Bengaluru by 4.30 pm. The family is expected to perform the late rites on Sunday morning at Kanteerava Studios.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)